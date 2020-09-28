Deputies file Silver Alert request for missing Upshur County woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — An Upshur County woman has been reported as missing from Columbiana, Ohio, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department has requested a Silver Alert be filed.

According to the Silver Alert request Karen Gum, 70, was last seen traveling in a burgundy 2013 Toyota Rav 4 on Rt. 14 in Ohio and is described as being 5’7″ 120 pounds with gray hair.

She was wearing blue jeans, a light purple t-shirt, tennis shoes and glasses and was said to be travelling to Rt. 51 in Pennsylvania on her way to I-79 south, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on Gum’s whereabouts are asked to call Captain Mark Davis at 304-472-1185.

