Deputies in McDowell County use K-9 to make drug arrest

ANAWALT, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on drug charges on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Deputies pulled over Jessie Price around 2:30 a.m. in the Anawalt area. They said he was driving on a revoked license for DUI. During the stop, a K-9 reportedly found a large amount of Methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Price was arrested and charged with Driving Revoked for DUI, Possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance with Intent to deliver, among other charges.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $30,000.00 was set.

