TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–In Virginia, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office hosted a cookout for residents in the community.

Deputies gathered around the Tazewell County Courthouse with hotdogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings. The food was donated by members of the community and deputies volunteered their time to help serve.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he loves living in an area where residents jump at the chance to help their first responders.

“It’s great to be an area where we have so much community support and when we put something out like this, we have so many members of the community who will take their time to come out, see us, talk with us and help us out with any project we need,” Hieatt said.

The Sheriff’s Office also collected donations for the Teen Venture organization located in Richlands which helps provide a safe, fun afterschool space for teenagers.