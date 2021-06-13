Deputies investigate two shootings in Mercer County, one deadly

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two early morning shootings that happened in the county on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

According to Deputy Joe Parks, the first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. at a house in Maple Acres in Glenwood. When deputies arrived, they found two men who had allegedly shot each other over an argument. Both of the men were taken to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH), where one of the men die from his injuries. The second man was admitted and is in critical condition.

The second incident happened around 2:23 a.m. Deputies were called to another shooting at the intersection of RT. 460 and Locust Street in Princeton. Corporal G.C. Paitsel with the department said an argument inside of a bar led to another shooting. According to the release, the people involved were kicked out of the bar.

One of the people involved in the argument was driving westbound on 460 after leaving the bar, when another car pulled up to them in the passing lane. The people in the passing vehicle began allegedly firing shoots into the other vehicle. The gunshot victim ended up pulling over. Another person was in the car with them, but was able to escape without any injuries.

This victim was transported to PCH ER and is in critical condition. So far no names are being released in either of these incidents.



Detective Sommers issued a BOLO for a blue Humvee H2 in connection with the shooting.

Stick with 59News with for the latests updates.