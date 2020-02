BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Deputies are asking for any information after an alleged home invasion in Mercer County.

Deputies tell us it happened at the Pauli Heights Apartment Complex on Maple Acres Road in Bluefield. We’re told it happened sometime between midnight and 7a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020.

Investigators believe three people were involved, and ran into the woods after.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.