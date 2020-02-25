Deputies investigating break-in at Moncove State Park

UNION, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department need help finding several items stolen from Moncove State Park.

The main office was broken into during the weekend of Feb. 23, 2020. Deputies reported computers/computer equipment, handheld radios, food and drinks, and the park’s dump truck was stolen. The truck is a champagne grey colored similar to the one pictured above.

If anyone has any information about where or who might of taken these things are urge to contact Monroe Sheriff’s Office at 304-772-3018. Deputy Rodriguez is handling the investigation.