LATEST: Human remains linked to two-year-old cold case

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. 2019 UPDATE: The search for a woman which began in 2016 is over. Human remains found in the Hilltop area of Fayette County were identified as Georgia M. Stone.

Ms. Stone was reported missing in December 2016. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the remains. They are now working to determine how she died.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies are searching the area were the remains were found to find any evidence of how Ms. Stone died.

Anyone with information on Ms. Stone’s disappearance or death is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android Device.

6 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 UPDATE – The investigation continues after deputies found human remains in the woods.

Fayette County deputies are putting the pieces together after a chilling discovery in the woods of Hilltop, WV. Detective James Pack with the Fayette County sheriff’s office said details on the case are limited at this time.

“An individual found what he believed might be a human bone,” Pack explained.

The call came in around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Detective Kevin Willis said deputies searched the area and discovered more human remains.

“They have since been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification,” Willis said.

Investigators believe the skeletal remains were there for a while. Pack explained how it could take a long time to identify the body.

“They extract possible DNA from the bones if there is any to get, then of course it as to be sent off,” Pack said. “And then you don’t have any idea who it is so you go back to your missing persons list and try contacting families to get DNA to compare to.”

Pack said there are at least three people currently missing in Fayette County, however, investigators are not making any assumptions about who the person could be.

“We’ve been actively trying to recover 100 percent of the bones, in fact we still have efforts going on as we speak right now in recovering those,” said Pack. “As well as trying to obtain some additional records from some of our missing persons cases.”

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

