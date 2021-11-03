Deputies: Livestock found shot and left to die in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Investigators at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for allegedly harming livestock in the area.

Deputies posted photos of the animals to the department’s Facebook page. They said two cows and one bull had been shot and reportedly left to die. According to the post, the bull was still alive but will have to be euthanized because of its injuries. Investigators said it happened near Browns Chapel Road.

If you have information on who could be responsible for this, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at (276) 988-0645/0704 and ask for Sgt. Davis or leave a message. Any tips can be submitted anonymously.