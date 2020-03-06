Deputies need your help finding missing man in Raleigh County

Closings
GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Raleigh County need your help finding a missing man.

Keeten Asbury was reported missing Wednesday, March 4, 2020. His family last saw him on February 28, 2020. Asbury was walking along Route 19 in the Glen Morgan area. He was headed to work at Hardee’s in Beaver. Deputies told us Asbury never made it to Hardees.

Asbury lives in Glen Morgan, he is a white man, who stands 6-feet 3-inches tall, and weighs around 235 pounds. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing his Hardee’s work uniform.

If you have any information call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP or leave tips through the P3 app.

