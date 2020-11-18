Deputies release details in a deadly head on collision in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into a head on collision that left two men dead is under way in Nicholas County. It happened along Route 39 at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Deputies said Logan Andrew Russell attempted to pass a vehicle while travelling East on Rt. 39. That is when Russell’s Chevy Cavalier hit a Ford F150 head on. The truck was driven by Ralph Hartley Workman.

Mr. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. Workman was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center, where he later passed away due to his injuries.

The accident is currently being investigated by Cpl. B. S. Tucker with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.