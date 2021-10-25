Deputies respond to domestic call and allegedly find drugs and cash

STANAFORD, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest on Monday after responding to a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived to the home on Hoist Road in Stanaford, investigators said they saw dried marijuana plants outside. After getting a search warrant for the residence, deputies said they discovered more drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and hydrocodone pills, as well as $900 in cash.

Artie Warwick Jr., 52, was arrested for Domestic Battery and charged additionally for the illegal narcotics.

