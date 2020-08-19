Deputies searching for missing woman in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman.
Chelsi Boyd was last seen on Sunday, August 16, 2020 around the Holiday Inn on Dry Hill Rd in Beckley. She weighs around 105 pounds and is 5’2.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300.
