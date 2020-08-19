Deputies searching for missing woman in Raleigh County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Chelsi Boyd

Chelsi Boyd was last seen on Sunday, August 16, 2020 around the Holiday Inn on Dry Hill Rd in Beckley. She weighs around 105 pounds and is 5’2.

Chelsi Boyd

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News