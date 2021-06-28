Deputies: Statue vandalized in Greenbrier County, reward offered for arrest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Deputies need your help after a statue is vandalized in Greenbrier County.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department said sometime during the night of June 27, 2021 a person, or a group of people, vandalized a statue in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The damage to the statue is estimated to be over $6,000. The caretakers of the property are offering a reward of $1,000 to any information leading to an arrest.

Statue vandalized at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Cemetery

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Steve Hudnall at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-647-6634, or contact the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.