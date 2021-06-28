Deputies: Statue vandalized in Greenbrier County, reward offered for arrest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Deputies need your help after a statue is vandalized in Greenbrier County.
Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department said sometime during the night of June 27, 2021 a person, or a group of people, vandalized a statue in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The damage to the statue is estimated to be over $6,000. The caretakers of the property are offering a reward of $1,000 to any information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information, contact Sgt. Steve Hudnall at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-647-6634, or contact the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.