Deputy recognized as hero after saving 2-year-old boy’s life

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is a call no one wants to hear. A 2-year-old found unresponsive. It was a call Deputy Haegan Harvey with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department saw Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

At the time, the call had not been picked up by EMS. Deputy Harvey was in the area and knew he needed to respond.

“When I saw this call pop up, I knew I was getting this kid to the hospital. That is what was in my head this entire time. This kid needs medical attention and I’m getting it to him as fast as he can get it immediately,” Harvey said.

Once on scene, Harvey realized the child swallowed narcotics. He immediately took the boy to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. Sheriff Scott Van Meter is proud of how his deputy acted that day.

“Well I am very proud of him. He did his job, he went beyond his job. He was alert and he made a decision to respond to a situation that may have taken an ambulance 10 maybe 15 minutes to get there,” Van Meter said.

Many people may consider Harvey a hero, but to him, he was just doing his job.

“So that happen Tuesday, I believe it Tuesday morning, Friday or Saturday I’ll walk back on as deputy and if the opportunity comes again, I’ll take it. That’s what we are here for, doesn’t matter how many times we have to do it. It’s the job that I signed up for,” Deputy Harvey said.