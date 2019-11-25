Deputy’s body camera not working when shooting man with knife

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — The body camera for a West Virginia deputy wasn’t working when he shot and killed a man with a knife.

The Dominion Post requested body camera footage from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy who killed John Stewart Jr. on April 17.

Sheriff Perry Palmer told the paper the deputy’s camera battery wasn’t charged at the start of his shift. It stopped recording about two hours before he was dispatched to the domestic dispute call that ended in Stewart’s death.

The sheriff hasn’t publicly identified the deputy. Palmer says the Monongalia County grand jury has declined to indict.

The department conducted an internal investigation, but Palmer wouldn’t say whether the deputy was punished.

Stewart’s father, John Stewart Sr., has said the deputy escalated the situation unnecessarily.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie"

Hinton preparing for small business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hinton preparing for small business Saturday"

New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News