Despite precautions in place, essential workers warn they are not immune to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since the stay at home order was put into place, essential workers, including first responders, are still on the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Seamann with Jan Care Ambulance explained they have put steps in place to ensure EMT’s and paramedics are safe during this virus. He further explained just because they are taking precautions, it does not mean they are immune to catching it.

“What I want to emphasize though that with all the protections we take and I will list them it doesn’t mean that we are immune,” Seamann said. “We still have some people in quarantine and hopefully they will be released in a couple of days.”

Seamann said the precautions include wearing gloves and masks, and also making their employees bring a change of clothes after completing their shift.