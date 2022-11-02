PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special response vehicle and the jacket of one of the team members.

According to officials, the officers returned fire and struck the alleged gunman in the leg. That person was later identified as Amir Lumpkins of Princeton.

Lumpkins was taken for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer whose jacket was struck was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.