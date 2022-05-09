CASTLEWOOD, VA (WVNS) — State Troopers in Virginia released information on Monday, May 9, 2022 concerning a deadly accident in Russell County. It happened at 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

Investigators said the crash involved only one vehicle on Sinking Creek Highway (VA-65) about half a mile west of Route 716 near Castlewood, VA. Lawrence E. Dean, Jr. 54, of Nickelsville, Virginia was traveling on Route 65 in a 2006 Honda Civic. The car ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Mr. Dean was killed in the crash. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The wreck is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.