OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A new coach is taking the reigns in Oak Hill.

Davon Marion is confirmed as the new leader of the Red Devils Football Team. Marion replaces former Head Coach David Moneypenny

Marion said having the opportunity to lead the team in his hometown is a dream come true. He added those dreams come with big plans.

“I’m home. Fayette county is where I grew up,” Marion said. “Just turning a Fayette County team into what I think could be one of the top 10, top 5 powerhouse AAA, if we reclassify 4-A teams in the state.”

Marion had an extensive college career on defense at both WVU and Concord University. He previously saw success as defensive coordinator for the Princeton Tigers.