COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt of Cool Ridge WV, pleaded guilty to second degree murder for shooting Ronnie Lee Barker on December 25, 2020.

After the investigation following the December 25 shooting, it was determined that Devon Pratt shot Ronnie Lee Barker who was unarmed and posed no threat to Pratt at the time.

Devon Pratt pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder today in front of the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr. in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Pratt will return to Raleigh County Circuit Court on August 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for sentencing, facing up to 40 years in prison.