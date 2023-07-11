CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced they are currently accepting applications for school clothing allowances for children.

The school clothing allowance applications opened on Saturday, July 1, 2023 and will remain open until Monday, July 31, 2023.

Each eligible child can receive $200 for buying school clothing or sewing supplies for families who make their children clothing.

Some families will also automatically receive the benefits by the end of June 2023. Those families are:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.

Parents or guardians of children in foster care.

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June 2023.

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $3,007. Verification of income for July 2023 must be submitted with applications for school clothing allowance.

Once approved, each recipient will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to purchase the clothing. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.

Families, caretakers, and guardians may apply online or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31, 2023.