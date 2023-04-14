CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)–The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on April 5, 2023 the final release of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer for this summer.

Eligible students will receive a one-time issuance of $120 on their existing P-EBT cards to help pay for school lunches during the summer months.

Students who are not already enrolled, however, will be mailed an eligibility letter if they qualify or can learn more about how to apply here.

Devon Lopez, Community Engagement Manager for Unite Us, said the extra benefits are especially important for students who struggle with food insecurity.

“It’s critically important,” said Lopez. “We know that children who have access to nutrition perform better in schools and those standard three meals a day helps with their cognitive ability.”

Lopez said moving forward, the data Unite Us collected will be helpful in determining future support to communities in need.