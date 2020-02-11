DHHR confirms amount of pediatric flu deaths

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health confirmed the number of children’s death from influenza (flu) for the 2019-2020 flu season.

Adult flu deaths are not required to be reported, but flu deaths of children under the age of 18 are a serious concern. The article stated it is required to report to the local health department within one week.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the child’s family and friends. Such a loss is always tragic. While most people recover from the flu in a few days, it clearly is and can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults,” State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp stated.

The release further stated getting a flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself against the flu. The Bureau for Public Health urges all West Virginians six months of age and older to get vaccinated.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot, as influenza activity in West Virginia remains widespread. The flu vaccine is the first line of defense to protect yourself, and people around you who are vulnerable to the serious effects of the flu,” added Dr. Slemp.

The release further stated children under the age of five, elderly people, and people with underlying health conditions (diabetes, asthma, etc.) are more likely to get the flu.

Infants under six months of age cannot receive the flu vaccine. However, infants can best be protected from the flu by limiting the amount of exposure they have of large groups.

If you think you have the flu, you should contact your doctor to seek treatment. Early flu treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

Other precautions people can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

Staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

A total of 78 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide during the 2019-20 influenza