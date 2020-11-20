DHHR introduces new interactive map of free COVID-19 testing sites in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced a new, interactive online map of all free COVID-19 testing sites across WV.

“This map will provide real-time access to all available testing sites,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to use this resource to find a location for yourself and for your loved ones to get tested.”

Search filters will be available for users in order to narrow down their search. Residents can filter searches by type of testing site, daily testing events, recurring test events, and pharmacist testing locations.

Each testing location is marked on the map with a pin. Users can click on the pin for more information on the selected testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.

Across the Mountain State, 46 counties have free testing events scheduled for the near future through the Governor’s Aggressive Testing initiative. Testing is available to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Visit the DHHR website for access to the interactive map or for more information regarding the pandemic.