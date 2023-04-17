CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is releasing applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program starting Monday, April 24, 2023. Applications will be ending at the close of business on Friday, April 28, or until funds have been used. The program helps eligible residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility is based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Households must meet all program guidelines. This includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. If there is a heating emergency, a DHHR worker must be involved.

For the maximum allowable gross income levels for the 2023 benefits program, $590 are added for each additional person. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible, although there may be some types of income that may not be accepted in the program.

You can pick up an application at your local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by an area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.wv.gov.

A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. It is not recommended to mail to any other office or a utility company for they may delay the receipt by DHHR and cancel out the application process.