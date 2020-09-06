Dietitian gives food safety tips for holiday weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People are firing up the grill for the holiday weekend. When a big amount of food is cooked at once, there is a risk of cross contamination.

Dietitian at Raleigh General Hospital Garnet Burell said it is important to keep your food refrigerated until you are ready to cook it. It is also advised that if you cut raw chicken on a cutting board that you do not use that same board to cut other foods. Burell said you should throw your food away if it’s left out for more than four hours.

“You have four hours of non refrigerated time,” Burell said. “Let’s say you make a potato salad the night before just to get ready because you know you are going to be busy. If you accidentally leave it out overnight unfortunately it is no longer safe to serve anymore.”

Burell said the best thing you can do to protect yourself from contamination is to cook your food at the right temperature. He suggests cooking with a meat thermometer.