Different Christmas experiences bring one family to West Virginia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people like to spend Christmas indoors surrounded by good food and family while others prefer to spend their holiday outside.

Winterplace Ski Resort saw several adventurous families today on the slopes.

For many, skiing is a Christmas tradition but for one family, they decided to travel from North Carolina for a different Christmas experience.

The Zhu family visited Winterplace four years ago. This year, they came back and even brought their grandparents – who are enjoying the resort.

“We don’t have snow yet in Chapel Hill,” Mrs. Zhu said. “I know it’s so warm here than what we thought but still, we’re going to enjoy a little more here.”

The Zhu family started skiing at 10 a.m. on Christmas day. They said it doesn’t really feel like Christmas this year since the weather is warmer than usual but they are still enjoying their time together.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News