Different Christmas experiences bring one family to West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people like to spend Christmas indoors surrounded by good food and family while others prefer to spend their holiday outside.

Winterplace Ski Resort saw several adventurous families today on the slopes.

For many, skiing is a Christmas tradition but for one family, they decided to travel from North Carolina for a different Christmas experience.

The Zhu family visited Winterplace four years ago. This year, they came back and even brought their grandparents – who are enjoying the resort.

“We don’t have snow yet in Chapel Hill,” Mrs. Zhu said. “I know it’s so warm here than what we thought but still, we’re going to enjoy a little more here.”

The Zhu family started skiing at 10 a.m. on Christmas day. They said it doesn’t really feel like Christmas this year since the weather is warmer than usual but they are still enjoying their time together.