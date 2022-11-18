RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– With the cost of turkey up 20 percent, thanks to inflation, the avian flu and supply chains interruptions, according to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving Survey, some families in southern West Virginia may be looking for alternatives.

Paul Almond, the executive chef at The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said on Friday, November 18, 2022, that Thanksgiving dinner does not have to be stressful.

He pointed out that chicken is only $1.39 a pound and can be bought whole, just like a turkey.

“You can marinate one of those, put it in your rotisserie,” Almond suggested. “You still have the same ingredients, same setup. Just a different bird.”

He said marinating the chicken overnight makes it “fall off the bone.” He added chicken may be paired with the same side dishes as turkey, for those who want a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sans turkey.

The chef said that, while prime rib costs are higher, pork loin, at around $2.47 a pound, is another cost-effective option that home cooks shouldn’t be shy about putting on the table this Thanksgiving.

He said lasagna, a Thanksgiving staple in some households, is always a safe bet for pleasing a large crowd.

Almond urged people to remember the best rule when deciding what to serve this Thanksgiving.

“It’s whatever brings the family together,” he said.