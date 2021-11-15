Director of Public Works talks importance of recycling on America Recycles Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Reducing waste and knowing which products to recycle can be challenging, but important for helping the environment.

November 15, 2021 marks America Recycles Day. The Director of Public Works for the City of Beckley, Jerry Stump, said they collect 230 tons of recycling a year. He said it is important to know how and where to recycle in the community to prevent landfills from overflowing and further damage to the environment.

“Try to recycle things that we can recycle and try to be as eco-friendly as we can be, trash and things like that, keep these things out of the landfill which increases time for the landfill to fill up,” Stump said.

Stump said recycling is picked up every two weeks in Beckley. If you are interested in recycling, you can call public works to receive a bin.