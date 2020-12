BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A disabled tractor-trailer shuts down three streets in the Raleigh County seat.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services said the semi is blocking Pikeview Drive, Holliday Drive, and Lucas Drive as of 8:36 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020.

Dispatchers said the roadway is shut down “for a while” while crews are working to remove the truck.