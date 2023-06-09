BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local project years in the making is finally complete.

Started in 2019, but delayed by Covid, Lumber costs, and more, the Lake Stephens disc golf course is open.

The disc golf course is free to play, and only requires you to bring a disc.

The project was a long time in the making, but it came to be with help from many different people and organizations, including Ryan Shumate, a local expert in the sport who designed the course.

“This was years in the making and it wasn’t just a Parks and Recreation thing it was definitely a community effort,” said Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams. “It was a Beckley area foundation grant that helped pay for the baskets, and we had sponsors from all across the county who helped make it happen.”

“The biggest thing to go into design is safety,” added course designer Ryan Shumate. “We really don’t want anyone to be at risk with cars and things like that. I think being in the woods also makes being safe easier. But also being unique, incorporating different shots, and this is a beautiful piece of property and we wanted to show it off as best we could.”

The first tournament using the finished disc golf course is being held Saturday, June 10 at 10 A.M.