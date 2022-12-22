RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Highways is preparing for the storm.

They told us all of their trucks are ready, but the major issue is once temperatures drop below 15 to 20 degrees, salt is not as effective.

Ryland Musick is the District Engineer for District 10 with the DOH. He said black ice is their biggest concern, so if you do have to drive tomorrow, staying focused on the road is crucial.

“Put the cell phone down and pay attention,” said Musick. “Pay attention in a storm like this, particularly with black ice. Black ice especially during the evening night, nighttime, you can come up on it. And you don’t know it’s there until after you’re on it.”

Musick also asks drivers to keep a safe distance from the snow plows and salt trucks on the road.