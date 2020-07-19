DNR Police investigate after swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater in Tygart River

MARION COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking the public for help in locating numerous suspects of interest.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 around 4:35 p.m. a man was swimming in the Tygart River when he was hit by a boat. After the boat hit the man, the driver slowed the boat down and looked at the victim before speeding away, heading north towards the Benton’s Ferry Bridge.

There were about five middle-aged white individuals on the boat.

According to the release, the incident happened near the east side bank of the river about one-half mile south of the Benton’s Ferry Bridge.

The swimmer suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Rudy Hospital in Morgantown. The release states, witnesses described the boat as a white runabout “speed boat” that may have a yellow zig-zag pattern on its side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the WV DNR LES, through the Marion County 911 Center at (304) 367-5300 or at the DNR District 1 Headquarters, at (304) 825-6787.

