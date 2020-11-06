Doctor provides tips for people who suffer from seasonal allergies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fall is here and with the seasons changing, many people are suffering from allergies.

“West Virginia has alot of great outdoor activities, hiking, biking, trail walking, that do put you in contact with multiple allergies in the outdoors trees, pollens, molds, so it is important to know what area you are going to be in. If you’re going to be outdoors and take any actions before the allergy occurs,” Dr. Johnny Walker said.

Walker suggests planning ahead of time to minimize any allergy flare ups.

“The best way to keep your allergies from flaring up is really to act ahead of time. If you know you are going to be spending some time outdoors go ahead and take your favorite preferred allergy medication and try to avoid that exposure or treat it before if possible,” Dr. Walker said.

Dr. Walker said if you suffer from seasonal allergies, it is best that you limit your outdoors activities.

“Certainly, being outdoors getting the exercise is always recommended. But if you are allergic to the certain trees or grasses it may be a good idea to try and limit excessive outdoor time during those times the plants are going to be blooming or growing,” Dr. Walker stated.

Dr. Walker also recommended to keep an eye allergy symptoms. He said if your symptoms start to worsen, you should call your primary doctor and quarantine.

“Keep an watch on those symptoms because a lot of allergy symptoms can be very similar to COVID-19 viral symptoms. So if your allergies seem like they are getting worse ii or unusual, prolonged, it is always a good idea to be on the safe side and isolate and speak to your doctor before risk exposing anyone else,” Dr. Walker continued.