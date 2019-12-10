Doctors: getting flu shot benefits everyone

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Flu Season may already be here, but if you have not gotten your flu shot yet, it is not too late.

When it comes to getting your flu shot, doctors say to not just think about yourself, think about who you surround yourself with, like the grandmother that has a compromised immune system or the child who is too young to be vaccinated.

Dr. Elizabeth Thompson Nelson said the flu shot takes about two weeks to kick-in, so she recommends getting the vaccine before you are around large groups.

“A child or an older person who had chemo therapy so as a result their immune system is very low,” Dr. Nelson said. “If they get exposed to a disease, that’s something that can be a high mortality rate for them.”

Although there may be side effects from receiving the shot, such as a slight fever, Dr. Nelson said you are reducing your chances of getting the flu altogether.

“You can have an immune response,” Dr. Nelson said. “With any immunization, you’re exposed to a small amount of the virus and so it hopes to boost your immune system so that, should you be exposed, you would have a lesser chance of getting it or to have it on a much lower scale.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been up to 2,400 deaths in the past two months that are flu related. If you are experiencing flu symptoms such as body aches, a fever, nausea and other usual cold symptoms, you should see a doctor right away.

The CDC also recommends seeing a doctor within the first 48 hours to receive Tamiflu.