Doctors give tips to keep your hands from drying out

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Doctors are stressing the importance of hand washing to stop the spread of COVID-19. While they recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer, dermatologists are also reminding people to moisturize.

Dermatologist Matt Dincher said the best time to use lotion is before you go to bed.

“The best time is probably going to be before you go to bed,” Dincher said. “Lather up really good at bed time cause you’re not going to be washing your hands throughout the night.”

Dincher said some of the best brands are Cetaphil, Aveeno and CeraVe.