Doctors: Not all preventative measures for Coronavirus are effective

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – As each new case of the novel Coronavirus makes headlines, people are wiping out stores of disinfectant products and sharing tips on social media to prevent the spread of germs.

However, Dr. Sheriful Alam at Bluefield Regional Medical Center explained not all of these methods are 100 percent effective.

“Just to turn down a lot of the rumors. According to the CDC, the number one way to prevent spread of Coronavirus is hand washing,” Dr. Alam said.

He added that washing your hands for 20-30 seconds under warm water will make all the difference. Little things like wiping down a shopping cart with a wipe can help, but when it comes to wearing gloves while out in public, that can be a tricky topic.

“If you’re going overboard and trying to use gloves, keep in mind when you’re taking them off of your hands the viral particles can come back on to your skin, so regardless you have to watch your hands,” Dr. Alam said.

Masks seem to be a new fashion statement for travelers as well. Dr. Alam said they are not necessary.

“The CDC only says that if you are infected with a virus or if you are in close contact with someone is prevalent with the virus then wear the mask, ONLY if you’re symptomatic,” Dr. Alam said.

Hand sanitizer is a smart option if it’s not a ‘do it yourself’ concoction like many people are now trying to make. It is advised to only use specific products that contain more than 60 percent alcohol.