Doctors say it’s not too late to get flu shot

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Doctors at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center said this is the worst flu season they have ever seen.

They told 59News they saw the highest numbers and some of the sickest patients they have seen in a long time. But it is not too late to get your flu shot!

ER Physician at GVMC, Dr. Rodney Fisher, said some places are running out of the vaccine, but if you can find a doctor or pharmacy that has flu shots, you should get one.

“The flu shot is mainly for keeping people alive, honestly,” Dr. Fisher said. “It doesn’t actually prevent the flu as much as it keeps people from dying from the flu.”

Dr. Fisher said it is important to get the flu shot, not only to keep yourself safe, but for those around you. He said if you are experiencing flu symptoms, go see a doctor right away.