Doctors stress importance of mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. For women 40 and older, it is recommended getting a mammogram every year.

Dr. Nicole Whatley with Raleigh General Hospital said catching cancer early can help save lives.

“The earlier the breast cancer is found, the more treatment options are available,” Whatley said. “When it is found early stage 1 or stage 2, the entire breast does not have to be removed, you do not necessarily have to receive chemotherapy that makes your hair fall out.”

Mariann Sadzewicz is a breast cancer survivor. She did not have any family history of breast cancer, so she did not think she needed to get a mammogram.

“But you have to keep check on it regardless if there family history or not,” Sadewicz said. “And it doesn’t matter ,there are a lot of cases where people are 20, 30p-years-old that are diagnosed. Age does not matter.”

Dr. Whatley said normally, women take care of others, but this is the one thing they can do to take care of themselves.

“Just take care of yourself so that you can continue to take care of all the people you love and the people around you,” Whatley said.