Doctors talk importance of F.A.S.T. during Stroke Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to strokes, every second counts. Nearly two million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated. Fast access to medical treatment is often the factor between a full recovery and permanent disability.

Chief Nursing Officer at Raleigh General Hospital, Debbie Vaughn, said knowing the signs and what F.A.S.T. stands for is key.

“Face, if there is any drooping in your face. Arms, if you are having trouble moving your arms or you have a drift of one arm. Your speech, is your speech gargled and then of course time, if you think you are having a stroke the most important thing is to come to the E.R,” Vaughn said.

Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. There are many factors that can be controlled and some that cannot.

“Your blood pressure. If you have a-fib, taking medication for it. Your diet exercise, those types of things you can control that, you can control your life style,” Vaughn said. “What you can’t control is your age, your family history, your race, those are some things you can’t control and it actually predisposes you to be at a higher risk.”

Vaughn said they are seeing many people afraid to come to the E.R. for a stroke because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stressed it is very important to seek medical help immediately if you are having a stroke.

“One of the biggest things we’ve seen with strokes is people are not coming to the E.R. because of COVID their staying home,” Vaughn said. “They are having their stroke at home and by the time they get here it’s to late to treat them. So if I can stress anything at all, if you have any of the symptoms of a stroke please come to the emergency department so we can make sure that you get the proper treatment.”