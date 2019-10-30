Doctors urge everyone to be aware of stroke symptoms on World Stroke Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Oct. 29, 2019, is World Stroke Day and doctors are reminding people to be aware of the signs.

Donna Shue, Stroke Program Coordinator for Beckley Appalachian Region Healthcare Hospital, said although strokes are more common in adults over the age of 40, anyone can have a stroke, including infants.

“A stroke is whenever you have an interruption in the blood supply that goes to the brain whether it be caused by a blockage of some sort or because the vessel has ruptured allowing the blood outside and around the brain tissue,” Shue said.

Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke can save someone’s life.

“The time frame in order to be able to administer the clot busting medicine, we have three hours to administer that to, again, get the best results,” Shue said. “Anytime that we go beyond that, we don’t have that positive of an outcome.”

BE FAST is an acronym everyone should know, it stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Speech, and Time.

If you notice one or more of these signs in a loved one, you should contact emergency services immediately.

“The longer that you go, the more brain cells die. You lose approximetely 32 thousand neurons every second that a stroke goes on untreated,” Shue said. “It can be the difference between living your life normal like you do now or being completely bedridden, or it causing death.”

Shue tells 59 news that 80 percent of strokes are preventable. She said the best way to prevent a stroke is by controlling high blood pressure.

If you have any questions/concerns, Donna Shue said she would be more than willing to help out. You can reach her at 304-256-3368 or by email at dshue@arh.org.