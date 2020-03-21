Doctor’s warn to maintain mental health amid COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As people’s lives continue to change amid COVID-19 concerns, mental health is at a forefront. Doctor Hassan Jafary with Beckley Psychiatric Services said with businesses closing, it could cause a lot of worry about money and the future.

He wants to remind people that you are not alone.

“Everybody from the top to the bottom will get effected,” Jafary said. “The person at the store will get effected, the owners and all the people.”

Jafary said if you have a family member or friend that has a history of mental illness this is a time to check on them more often.

“We are actually telling the family member to be supportive in this time and encourage them that if we do these things that it will not be necessarily everybody will get sick,” Jafary said.

He said his practice is staying open and he and his staff are practicing social distancing with clients. They are allowing patients to call his office and do a telecommunication call.

“Even the person who don’t have computer knowledge it takes less than one minute,” Jafary said. “It’s simple we have this it’s called doxy.me, which is free for doctors and for the patients. They just dial in and you can talk to your PCP anytime.”