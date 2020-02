COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– Coal City residents now can shop easier and more convenient after the grand opening of the new Dollar General on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The first 50 adult customers were given $10 Dollar General gift cards and the first 200 shoppers were given a Dollar General tote bag.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on just in a different location. The new location is 2075 Coal City Road in Coal City, WV.