Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will gift free children books every month

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A program with the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts will be mailing books home to children, free of charge.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be mailing books home for children up to the age of five in Wyoming County.

The goals of the Imagination Library are to:

Provide one free book per month for a child to keep

Encourage reading in the home

Promote reading for children starting at birth

High quality books will be delivered to registered children each month up until their fifth birthday. Parents can sign their child up as long as they are under the age of five.

Children in Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are all participating counties. Raleigh County is a participating county depending on what your zip code is.

For additional information about signing your children up, you can click on the link or call 304-588-2440.