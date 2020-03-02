Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will gift free children books every month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A program with the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts will be mailing books home to children, free of charge.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be mailing books home for children up to the age of five in Wyoming County.

The goals of the Imagination Library are to:

  • Provide one free book per month for a child to keep
  • Encourage reading in the home
  • Promote reading for children starting at birth

High quality books will be delivered to registered children each month up until their fifth birthday. Parents can sign their child up as long as they are under the age of five.

Children in Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are all participating counties. Raleigh County is a participating county depending on what your zip code is.

For additional information about signing your children up, you can click on the link or call 304-588-2440.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Free Egg McMuffins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Egg McMuffins"

59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020"

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News