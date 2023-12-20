PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Big news for a local football player and Princeton Senior High School standout.

Dominick Collins has made his decision of where he will play football at the college level.

Joined by his friends and family, Collins signed his National Letter of Intent to play football in Morgantown for Neal Brown and WVU.

Collins was named MetroNews Player of the Year in the state of West Virginia and tied the state record with 27 touchdowns.

Collins said his signing with WVU was a long time coming.

“I stayed patient and trusted God. He’s going to put you in the best positions that you’ll be in. I stayed faithful, listened to my coaches, trusted the process, and it finally came,” Collins said.

When asked about Princeton’s football team, Collins said he’ll miss his teammates but knows they’ll do great things next season.