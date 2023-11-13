BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you live in Beckley, do you really live in Beckley?

If not, expect an invitation to arrive in your mailbox soon.

Beckley Treasurer Billie Trump said on Monday, November 13, 2023, that his office staff plans to mail out around 1,000 letters to folks who live and conduct business in “donut holes,” the term given to unincorporated neighborhoods with Beckley addresses.

Trump said city officials are inviting recipients to incorporate into city limits.

Trump said city residents pay different tax rates but benefit from lower insurance rates and services.

“The spring pick-up, the fall pick-up, faster responses in emergency and desperate situations. and the fact that we’ve got, I think, eleven snow plows, ready, too, in case we do have snow,” said Trump.

Trump said “donut hole” residents should fill out the letter and drop in the mail to send back to his office. He added that there is no charge to mail the letter.