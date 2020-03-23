Doordash employees change the way they deliver amid COVID-19 concerns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Doordash drivers are still on the road delivering food, but continuing to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement released by the company said all deliveries should be “no contact.” With this update, there will be a default option to “leave it at my door” as the drop-off location.

Doordash driver David Marrs, said they will still be contacting the costumers through text or phone call to let them know when their food has been delivered.

“Essentially I text the customer tell them I’m going to leave it on their porch or near their door,” Marrs said. “I take a picture of it and then I text it to the customer and let them know the delivery has been made.”

Marrs said Doordash is also sending gloves and hand sanitizer to all of their drivers to prevent the spread of germs.