Double trouble on the Shady Spring court

Posted: / Updated:

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Braden and Cole Chapman’s love for the game started at a young age.

“Since day one, a ball in our hands. There’s never really been a day without it,” Braden said.

Braden and Cole are twin brothers, and are freshmen on the Shady Spring Basketball roster. But they are not the only ones representing the family name.

“It’s pretty crazy. People are always shocked whenever we tell them we got two younger set of twin brothers,” said Haven Chapman.

Dane and Haven are the other set of Chapman Twins who complete this brother foursome on the court. Their parents, Brian and April Chapman, said Dane and Haven are always pushing their younger brothers, grooming the next generation of Tigers.

“Just beat them up, make them tougher. They always had someone older, bigger, stronger to go against. They do a good job at beating the little ones up,” said Brian.

“I think they started younger because they had big brothers to look up to, so they were more intense, trying to be like their big brothers,” said April.

Although they are teammates, there is still some sibling rivalry.

“I think I’m the best,” Dane said.

“He trash talks a lot,” said Braden.

Although they may share the same genes and jerseys, each one brings something different to the floor.

“Braden has never met anyone he doesn’t like. Everyone is his buddy,” April said.

“Cole is probably the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Brian.

“And he never ever loses,” April said.

“Dane is probably our goodest boy. He definitely helps us the most.”

“And Haven is the mouthiest,” said Brian.

“And he’s the mouthiest. But he always does the right thing,” April said.

If you are looking for the Chapman twins, you can find them on the court. And if you look at the stands, you will see April and Brian sitting front row.

