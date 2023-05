GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Around 1,700 AEP customers were reported to be without power on Friday, May 26, 2023. Raleigh County dispatchers say a downed tree is suspected to be the cause.

Both lanes of Blue Jay 6 Road are closed as well.

Ghent Fire Department was dispatched to the scene with AEP heading to the scene as well. Details are limited at this time.

Stick with 59News as we work to bring you more details