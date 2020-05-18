Downtown Charleston plans for Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Is the City of Charleston closing down part of Capitol Street for Memorial Day weekend?

This is a question we’ve heard several times here. So we took to the streets and followed city staffers around as they thought of some different plans.

“We’re just out here walking around,” said Matthew Sutton, Chief of Staff for the City of Charleston. “Seeing what we could do to increase some of the seating for outdoor dining. [We’re] taking measurements of the sidewalks, to see how we can do it but keep a walking path; make sure people in wheel chairs can still get through, then talking with the general managers of the restaurants to see what they may want.”

The city says they’ve been in constant communication with restaurant owners in the area, to try and find the best idea for downtown.

“I think Memorial Day weekend would be an awesome time to do something different here in downtown Charleston,” said Eric Nelson, (R) – Kanawha.

Republican Delegate Eric Nelson took to Facebook, to see what people might think about this idea; and Nelson says the overwhelming majority agreed.

“You can see it downtown, or wherever you go,” said Nelson. “People are very aware of the health concerns. And if certain rules are put out, we will all follow those. But I think we all want to get out and do some new things.”

“The most important thing is to make sure we do it in a safe way,” said Sutton. “Whatever we do, we have to make sure the public is as safe as possible and everything starts with that.”

The city says there are conference calls scheduled for early next week with the restaurant owners, and hopefully a plan will be in place soon.